Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Pair appear in court accused of murdering teen found stabbed in London

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 10.33am
Alex was found with fatal stab wounds in Munster Square, off Euston Road, in Camden, north London, on August 12 2019 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Alex was found with fatal stab wounds in Munster Square, off Euston Road, in Camden, north London, on August 12 2019 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two men accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy have appeared in court.

Siyad Mohamud, 23, and Tariq Monteiro, 21, allegedly fled the country after the fatal stabbing of Alex Smith in Camden, north London, in 2019.

The defendants were arrested in Nairobi in Kenya, brought back to the UK on January 31, and charged by police.

Alex was found fatally wounded in Munster Square, off Euston Road in Camden, on August 12 2019.

The two defendants are allegedly part of a gang who hunted, found, and chased the teenager in to the square.

Monteiro is accused of having a large knife and stabbing the victim.

On Wednesday, Mohamud appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wandsworth prison.

His co-defendant was not in court due to illness.

Judge Alexia Durran set a plea hearing for April 20.

She remanded the defendants, of no fixed address, in to custody.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier