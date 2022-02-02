Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Burnham warns North faces ‘second-best train services for 200 years’

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 10.39am Updated: February 2 2022, 1.33pm
The North risks having train services that are ‘second best for 200 years’, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has claimed (Danny Lawson/PA)
The North risks having train services that are “second-best for 200 years”, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has claimed.

Mr Burnham told MPs the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) will fail to “unlock the full economic transformation” of the region.

The IRP, published in November 2021, includes the scrapping of HS2’s eastern leg between the East Midlands and Leeds, and a failure to use new lines for the full Northern Powerhouse Rail project boosting east-west connections across the North.

Giving evidence to the Transport Select Committee, Mr Burnham said: “These are once-in-200-years decisions for the country and particularly for the North of England.

“If we get second-best then the North of England will have second-best for 200 years or more.

“The importance of this can’t be overstated.”

Mr Burnham noted that Greater Manchester does “proportionately better” out of the plan than some areas, as the HS2 extension from Crewe to Manchester is going ahead.

But the Labour mayor insisted that “better is not what we should settle” for.

He said: “We don’t get the connectivity to Bradford – that’s a critical neighbour city for us – nor the full benefits of the capacity and connectivity to Leeds that we’ve been promised.”

Mr Burnham added: “While there are clearly significant benefits for us, I don’t believe this plan is as good as it can be.

“I don’t believe it will unlock the full economic transformation of the North of England.”

The Government insists the IRP will result in similar benefits from previous rail plans, and they will be delivered quicker and with better value for taxpayers’ money.

