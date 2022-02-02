Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Turkey: Frozen bodies of 12 migrants found at Greek border

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 11.09am Updated: February 2 2022, 12.05pm
(Bela Szandelszky/AP)
(Bela Szandelszky/AP)

The bodies of 12 migrants who froze to death have been found near Turkey’s border with Greece, the Turkish interior minister said, accusing Greek border guards of pushing them back over the frontier.

Suleyman Soylu said the 12 were among 22 migrants who were pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards.

He said they were found near the Ipsala border crossing between Turkey and Greece “without shoes and stripped of their clothes”.

The minister shared blurred photographs of eight of the recovered bodies, including three in shorts and T-shirts.

Mr Soylu accused Greek border units of acting like “thugs” towards migrants while showing sympathy towards members of a network which Turkey says is behind a 2016 failed military coup, who have escaped to Greece.

He also accused the European Union of being “helpless, weak and inhumane”.

The governor’s office for Edirne province, near the land border with Greece, said the dead included a migrant who died in hospital after being rescued by Turkish authorities.

Turkey frequently accuses Greece of illegally pushing back migrants wanting to make their way into Europe.

Greece denies accusations that it carries out so-called pushbacks that prevent migrants from applying for international protection.

Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is a major crossing point for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in European Union countries.

Most try to cross into Greece either by the north-eastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands.

Recently, smuggling gangs have even been piling migrants into yachts heading from Turkey to Italy.

Dozens of migrants died in the central Aegean last month.

