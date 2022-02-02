Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One in three close contacts of Covid-19 cases ‘don’t report daily test results’

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 11.29am
A file photo of a person dripping testing solution into a Covid-19 lateral flow testing strip (Danny Lawson/PA)
A file photo of a person dripping testing solution into a Covid-19 lateral flow testing strip (Danny Lawson/PA)

One in three people taking daily lateral flow tests because they are a close contact of someone who has Covid-19 do not report their test results, a new survey suggests.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated but who is a close contact of a positive case of coronavirus is recommended to take a lateral flow test (LFT) every day for seven days, according to the latest Government advice.

But among those surveyed who were in this category and who were taking daily LFTs, 35% said they had no intention of reporting the results – roughly similar to the proportion who said they always report them (33%).

A further 21% said they sometimes reported the results, while 11% said they often did so.

Instructions included in LFT kits state that all results – positive or negative – should be reported to the NHS.

The survey, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), is based on responses collected between January 10 and 15 from fully vaccinated adults in England who had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

In the week ending January 15, around one in 20 people in England in private households were likely to have coronavirus, the ONS has previously said.

The new survey also suggests nearly half (46%) of those who had taken daily LFTs reported experiencing difficulty in obtaining the tests.

Common reasons were “I could not obtain a lateral flow test (no availability)” (82% of those experiencing difficulties), and “there was a delay in delivery of lateral flow tests” (23%).

Of all those surveyed who were fully vaccinated and who had been in close contact with a positive case of Covid-19, the majority of respondents (70%) said they had taken LFTs in line with Government advice.

For the three in 10 people who had not taken daily tests, the most common reasons were “I did not have access to enough lateral flow tests” (32% of those who did not take tests) and “I do not think it’s useful” (21%).

(PA Graphics)

Just over half of all respondents (56%) said they had taken additional measures to keep themselves and others safe, beyond Government guidelines and recommendations, while around seven in 10 (69%) agreed that “coronavirus poses a risk to me personally”.

The ONS said care should be taken when interpreting the results of the survey due to the “relatively small sample size” of 1,078 adults.

