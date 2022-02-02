Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police charge 27 people over riot sparked by death of teen in Swansea

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 11.42am
The top of Waun Wen Road, Swansea, where large-scale disorder broke out on Thursday night as a vigil descended into violence (PA)
The top of Waun Wen Road, Swansea, where large-scale disorder broke out on Thursday night as a vigil descended into violence (PA)

Police have charged 27 people over a riot that broke out after the death of a teenager in Swansea last year.

A vigil held for Ethan Powell, 19, in Waun Wen Road, Mayhill, on May 20 2021, descended into chaos when a mob began torching cars, vandalising homes and attacking police.

The youngster had died two days earlier at the home he shared with his grandmother.

An inquest held on Monday confirmed he had collapsed after an “unintentional drug overdose”.

An investigation into the disorder has now seen dozens of people aged 15 to 44 accused of offences including rioting and arson with intent to endanger life.

They are due to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court in March.

Chief Superintendent Trudi Meyrick said: “The investigation team were resolute in their commitment to fully investigate the disorder that happened that night.

“Residents of Mayhill were subjected to terrible scenes of disorder which caused serious harm and distress to the community.

“The judicial process will now run its course and we await the outcome of that process.”

South Wales Police (SWP) publicly apologised last month after locals said it took officers too long to respond to their calls for help and that they had felt “abandoned”.

An independent inquiry found there had been “significant failings” by the force and recommended it carries out a more thorough investigation into its actions that night.

