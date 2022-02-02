Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Iranian state TV streaming site targeted with dissident message

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 11.50am
In this screenshot from video, a purported dissident message is seen from an online account calling itself “The Justice of Ali” that reportedly played overtop of an Iranian state television streaming feed on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. A streaming website that features Iranian state television programming has acknowledged suffering technical issues amid reports that dissident hackers played an anti-government message on the platform. The caption at the bottom of the image in Farsi reads: “The regime has tasted our blows and it will taste it again.” (AP Photo)
In this screenshot from video, a purported dissident message is seen from an online account calling itself “The Justice of Ali” that reportedly played overtop of an Iranian state television streaming feed on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. A streaming website that features Iranian state television programming has acknowledged suffering technical issues amid reports that dissident hackers played an anti-government message on the platform. The caption at the bottom of the image in Farsi reads: “The regime has tasted our blows and it will taste it again.” (AP Photo)

A streaming website that features Iranian state television programming has acknowledged suffering technical issues amid reports that dissident hackers played an anti-government message on the platform.

Telewebion said it suffered “infrastructure” irregularities and an archive failure on Tuesday, without elaborating on the cause.

The problems came as a video message circulated online claiming to be from a self-described group of hackers called The Justice of Ali in Farsi.

In the video, which Farsi-language news networks abroad said played on the streaming platform, a masked man appears and a muffled voice says Iran’s government “will no longer silence us”.

“We’ll burn hijabs. We’ll burn their pictures and propaganda posters,” the man says.

“We will break their idols. We will reveal their palaces so that the people can punish them.”

The Justice of Ali released footage in August showing grim condition at Iran’s notorious Evin prison, which it claimed it obtained through a hack.

The video came just ahead of commemoration ceremonies for Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution this month.

It also followed an apparent hack last Thursday that saw multiple channels of Iran’s state television broadcast images showing the leaders of an exiled dissident group and a graphic calling for the death of the country’s supreme leader.

The incident on Tuesday potentially marks the latest in a series of embarrassing cyber attacks against the Islamic Republic, as world powers struggle to revive a tattered nuclear deal with Tehran.

Other attacks, which Iran has blamed on Israel, have targeted its nuclear programme.

In October, an assault on Iran’s fuel distribution system paralysed petrol stations nationwide, leading to long queues of angry motorists unable to get subsidised fuel for days.

An earlier cyber attack on Iran’s railway system caused chaos and train delays.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]