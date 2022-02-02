Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sex addict men may have elevated levels of the love hormone – study

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 2.01pm
Sex addict men may have elevated levels of the love hormone – study (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Men with sex addiction may have higher levels of the love hormone than men without the disorder, a new study suggests.

Researchers say the findings suggest targeting the hormone – called oxytocin – with drugs may provide a potential treatment for sex addiction in the future.

The condition, known as hypersexual disorder, involves excessive, persistent sexual behaviour related to different moods, with an element of impulsivity and loss of control.

Oxytocin, the so-called pleasure hormone, plays a key role in sexual behaviour, and increased levels may lead to the addiction, according to a new study.

The research indicates cognitive behavioural therapy – a talking therapy that can help people manage their problems by changing how they think – may help reduce hypersexual behaviour and oxytocin levels.

Andreas Chatzittofis, of the University of Cyprus Medical School, and Umea University, Sweden, said: “We discovered that men with compulsive sexual behaviour disorder (CSBD) had higher oxytocin levels compared with healthy men.

“Cognitive behavioural therapy led to a reduction in both hypersexual behaviour and oxytocin levels”

He added: “Oxytocin plays an important role in sex addiction and may be a potential drug target for future pharmacological treatment.”

The researchers analysed the blood samples of 64 men with hypersexual disorder and 38 healthy men.

They found the hypersexual men had higher levels of oxytocin in their blood.

In the study, 30 men with hypersexual disorder went through cognitive behavioural therapy and saw a significant reduction in their oxytocin levels after treatment.

The findings are published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism

