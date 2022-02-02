Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dolly Parton, Eminem and Duran Duran among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 2.25pm
(AP/PA)
(AP/PA)

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran are among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for induction, including Kate Bush, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Kate Bush
Kate Bush (Trevor Leighton/PA)

Beck and Simon are also nominated for the first time.

Eminem, who will play the Super Bowl half-time show on February 13 with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar, earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible.

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony later in the year.

“This year’s ballot recognises a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall.

Duran Duran
Duran Duran (Niall Carson/PA)

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago before they are eligible for induction.

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon thanked fans on Twitter for their support over the years. “This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” he wrote.

The other nominees are Devo, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

