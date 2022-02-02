Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Biden sends troops to Poland, Germany and Romania as Russia tensions rise

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 2.35pm Updated: February 2 2022, 3.29pm
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops to Poland and Germany this week and moving roughly 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, a senior administration official has said.

Mr Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion, although the US is supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself.

The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its military build-up at Ukraine’s borders.

Russian and Belarusian tanks and military helicopters attend a joint military drill in Belarus
Russian and Belarusian tanks and helicopters on military drills in Belarus (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

They underscore growing fears across Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to invade Ukraine — and smaller Nato countries on the eastern flank worry they could be next.

Russia says it has no intention of initiating conflict and is willing to continue diplomatic efforts.

Mr Biden had said recently that he intended to provide additional US forces to Nato allies in eastern Europe as reassurance of an American commitment as treaty allies.

A soldier fires during Russian and Belarusian joint military drills in Belarus
A soldier fires during Russian and Belarusian military drills (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

The Pentagon has also put about 8,500 US-based troops on higher alert for possible deployment to Europe as additional reassurance to allies, and officials have indicated the possibility that additional units could be placed on higher alert soon.

The US already has between 75,000 and 80,000 troops in Europe as permanently stationed forces and as part of regular rotations in places such as Poland.

Washington and Moscow have been at loggerheads over Ukraine, with little sign of a diplomatic path forward.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have mounted in recent months after Mr Putin deployed more than 100,000 troops to areas near Ukraine’s borders, including in neighbouring Belarus, backed by tanks, artillery, helicopters and warplanes.

A tank drives during joint Russian and Belarusian military drills in Belarus
A tank drives during drills in Belarus (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

Russian officials have insisted that Moscow has no intention of invading.

In his first public remarks on the standoff in more than a month, Mr Putin accused the US and its allies on Tuesday of ignoring Russia’s central security demands but said that Moscow was willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine.

His remarks suggested a potential Russian invasion may not be imminent and that at least one more round of diplomacy is likely.

After talks in Kyiv on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte underlined that “it is essential for dialogue to continue”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Yuri Kochetkov/AP)

If not, Mr Rutte said, “it is clear that further aggression against Ukraine will have serious consequences”.

Russia’s military build-up has already taken a toll on Ukraine’s economy, but Mr Zelensky said his government had taken steps to calm the markets and the local currency, the hryvnia.

He said Ukraine had also boosted its combat and armed forces capabilities, but underlined that “we think only about peace and de-occupation of (our) territories, solely through diplomatic means”.

