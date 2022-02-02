Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Locals ‘devastated’ after fire destroys church’s thatched roof in Norfolk

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 4.09pm
The blazing, thatched roof of the church in Beachamwell, Norfolk (Steven Green/PA)
The blazing, thatched roof of the church in Beachamwell, Norfolk (Steven Green/PA)

Residents have described a “devastating” fire at an 11th century church in Beachamwell, Norfolk, which left the thatched roof of the Grade I listed building destroyed.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said that six fire engines had attended the blaze, which was now “under control”.

“We will have a presence on scene for the rest of the day at least”, the spokesperson added.

Beachamwell church fire
Flames could be seen rising from the church’s thatched roof (Steven Green/PA)

John Sanderson, an 87-year-old man who lives in the village, told the PA news agency that residents were “devastated”.

“All the roof is gone. I think just the walls are left”, he added.

Beachamwell church fire
Emergency services at the scene of a fire (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I just came back from the supermarket and saw police cars tearing down the road. When I got back I was told the church was on fire,” Mr Sanderson said.

It is understood the church was closed for repairs at the time.

The fire service later said they were “scaling down” their response, and thanked residents for their patience.

