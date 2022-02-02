Dele Alli finds his ‘perfect match’ in Frank Lampard’s Everton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dele Alli believes the chance to play under Frank Lampard made Everton the “perfect match” for him.

The 25-year-old joined the Toffees earlier this week in a deadline day move from Tottenham.

The deal was completed just hours after Lampard was confirmed as the new manager at Goodison Park and, for Alli, the appointment of the former Chelsea boss was decisive in his decision to move.

The appointment of Lampard was a key factor for Alli in his move (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Alli told Everton TV: “He’s an amazing manager and an amazing person as well.

“Speaking to him and admiring him so much as a player, and what he’s done so far as a manager – I think it’s amazing.

“He knows me very well as a player and I know the tactics he likes and how he likes to play, and how he likes his teams to work. So, I feel like it’s a perfect match and I can’t wait to get going.”

Alli feels his game will benefit greatly from working under Lampard, who scored 177 Premier League goals in his glittering playing career.

Dele on: 🔵 Why he joined #EFC⚪️ Working with Frank🔵 His current fitness⚪️ What Blues can expect — Everton (@Everton) February 2, 2022

Alli said: “Being an attacking midfielder and, obviously, he scored a lot of goals as well as a midfielder – I’ll speak to him a lot about that and what he did as a player to to make the most out of his talent.

“I’m sure we’ll have a lot of good conversations and I’m excited.”

Alli is hoping to rejuvenate his career after struggling under a succession of managers at Tottenham in recent times and falling out of the England picture.

He is happy to feel wanted by Everton and is convinced his best years are ahead of him.

He said: “Obviously you want to be wanted and speaking to the owners and manager I felt very comfortable and confident.

“Having a platform like this, amazing team-mates and a great manager, very passionate fans, gives you a great platform to express yourself and to do well.

“I feel like I’ve still got a lot more to do, a lot more to give as a footballer, and I definitely don’t think I’ve hit my peak yet.

“So, I’m here and I’m looking to show what I can do and show everyone the best part of Dele.”

Alli has been joined at Goodison Park by Donny Van de Beek from Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alli was one of two deadline day signings along with Donny van de Beek, who has moved on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

The new arrivals have transformed the mood at the club after a dismal spell under former manager Rafael Benitez.

Everton have won just one of their last 14 Premier League matches and are 16th in the table, just four points above the relegation zone, but Alli is looking upwards.

Alli said: “There’s some amazing players here and I’m looking forward to working with them. I know how good they are and and I’m happy to be a part of that.

“Hopefully we can achieve some amazing things together.”