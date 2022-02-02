Donald Trump Jr and allies sued by witness from first impeachment case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Donald Trump Jr and allies sued by witness from first impeachment case

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 5.21pm
Alexander Vindman (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Alexander Vindman (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

A retired US army officer who was a pivotal witness in the first impeachment case against Donald Trump has sued the oldest son of the former president and other Trump allies, accusing them of “intimidation and harassment”.

Alexander Vindman accuses them of participating in an “intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and harassment” over his decision to give evidence.

He gave evidence in 2019 impeachment proceedings about a phone call in which Mr Trump pressed his Ukraine counterpart to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle/AP)

Mr Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives but acquitted by the Senate in February 2020.

Lt Col Vindman’s lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

It names as defendants Donald Trump Jr; Rudy Giuliani, a long-time Trump adviser and lawyer; and former White House communications officials Dan Scavino and Julia Hahn.

Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani (John Stillwell/PA)

It alleges that after Mr Vindman was summoned by House legislators to give evidence, the defendants and others co-ordinated and advanced “false narratives” about him, including that he was a spy for Ukraine, leaked classified information about him and falsely accused him of lying under oath.

“The actions taken by defendants against Lt Col Vindman sent a message to other potential witnesses as well: co-operate at your own peril,” the suit says, adding that “the message reverberates to this day” as witnesses in the congressional investigation into the January 6 riot at the US Capitol defy subpoenas at the Republican former president’s direction.

Lt Col Vindman announced in July 2020 that he was retiring from the army after more than 21 years and raised similar allegations of harassment, bullying and intimidation as in Wednesday’s lawsuit.

He has since released a book about his experiences, titled Here, Right Matters: An American Story.

