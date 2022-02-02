Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause keeps ‘options open’ for starting a family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause keeps ‘options open’ for starting a family

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 6.34pm Updated: February 2 2022, 7.16pm
Chrishell Stause stars in Selling Sunset (Alamy/PA)
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has said she is keeping her “options open” for starting a family.

Stause, 40, confirmed her relationship with celebrity real estate owner Jason Oppenheim was over in December, after admitting they are not “aligned” on ideas of family.

The couple star in the Los Angeles-based reality TV show Selling Sunset, which centres around Oppenheim’s business which he shares with his brother Brett Oppenheim.

The split was announced in a heartfelt post on social media, with Stause acknowledging that “men have the luxury of time” in familial matters.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: “It’s bittersweet. You can’t talk out this problem. It’s just something that, it is what it is.

“We’ll see what happens with my future, but I definitely think that I’m keeping all my options open.

“I feel like I can do it on my own.

“That’s something that seems scary, but it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I’m not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out.”

Stause confirmed her relationship status with her boss Oppenheim in July last year.

After five months together, the reality TV stars confirmed they were no longer romantically involved, but hailed their relationship a “success” and announced they would remain best friends.

Speaking about starting a family, Stause said: “I feel like it’s one of those things where I’m giving myself a certain amount of time.

“It’s 2022 and we have to kind of look at all options.

“I definitely have come around to the thought that, yes, I’m going to go and try and (find a partner), but if I don’t find that, that’s OK too.

“My whole life, I had this idea of Cinderella — a guy sweeps you off your feet, you live happily ever after.

“But it’s a new world out there and I’ve just decided we were all messed up a little bit by Cinderella.

“Sometimes you have to be your own fairy godmother.”

The Hollywood actress was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley but they did not have children.

She has written a memoir Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took A Little Work which comes out on February 8.

She added: “Having connected with so many people through the failures that I have had, it really does feel so much more obtainable when you have people that you feel like you’re going through it with them.

“Nobody wants to hear criticism about their love life or their ageing ovaries or whatever.

“I don’t think it’s something that I would’ve volunteered for, but now that I’ve found myself here and I’m embracing it, I think that it’s helping me to just live out loud a little bit.”

