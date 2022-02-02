Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause keeps ‘options open’ for starting a family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has said she is keeping her “options open” for starting a family.

Stause, 40, confirmed her relationship with celebrity real estate owner Jason Oppenheim was over in December, after admitting they are not “aligned” on ideas of family.

The couple star in the Los Angeles-based reality TV show Selling Sunset, which centres around Oppenheim’s business which he shares with his brother Brett Oppenheim.

The split was announced in a heartfelt post on social media, with Stause acknowledging that “men have the luxury of time” in familial matters.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: “It’s bittersweet. You can’t talk out this problem. It’s just something that, it is what it is.

“We’ll see what happens with my future, but I definitely think that I’m keeping all my options open.

“I feel like I can do it on my own.

“That’s something that seems scary, but it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I’m not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out.”

Stause confirmed her relationship status with her boss Oppenheim in July last year.

After five months together, the reality TV stars confirmed they were no longer romantically involved, but hailed their relationship a “success” and announced they would remain best friends.

Speaking about starting a family, Stause said: “I feel like it’s one of those things where I’m giving myself a certain amount of time.

“It’s 2022 and we have to kind of look at all options.

“I definitely have come around to the thought that, yes, I’m going to go and try and (find a partner), but if I don’t find that, that’s OK too.

“My whole life, I had this idea of Cinderella — a guy sweeps you off your feet, you live happily ever after.

“But it’s a new world out there and I’ve just decided we were all messed up a little bit by Cinderella.

“Sometimes you have to be your own fairy godmother.”

The Hollywood actress was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley but they did not have children.

She has written a memoir Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took A Little Work which comes out on February 8.

She added: “Having connected with so many people through the failures that I have had, it really does feel so much more obtainable when you have people that you feel like you’re going through it with them.

“Nobody wants to hear criticism about their love life or their ageing ovaries or whatever.

“I don’t think it’s something that I would’ve volunteered for, but now that I’ve found myself here and I’m embracing it, I think that it’s helping me to just live out loud a little bit.”