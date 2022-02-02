Judge’s ‘caveman’ son admits charges over US Capitol riot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judge’s ‘caveman’ son admits charges over US Capitol riot

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 9.28pm
Aaron Mostofsky has pleaded guilty to storming the Capitol (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Aaron Mostofsky has pleaded guilty to storming the Capitol (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

A New York City judge’s son who referred to himself as a “caveman” eager to protest against Donald Trump’s presidential election loss has pleaded guilty to charges he stormed the US Capitol during the January 6 2021 insurrection.

Aaron Mostofsky was seen inside the Capitol wearing a fur costume and a bulletproof police vest that he was accused of stealing during the mayhem.

He also gave a video interview inside the building, telling the New York Post he was there “to express my opinion as a free American that this election was stolen”.

Mostofsky, 35, pleaded guilty to charges of civil disorder, theft of government property, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Capitol Riot Social Media Influencer
Rioters face off with police at the US Capitol (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6. He faces 12 to 18 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines, US District Judge James Boasberg said. Mostofsky also agreed to pay 2,000 dollars in restitution.

Mostofsky’s father is Steven Mostofsky, a state court judge in Brooklyn.

Aaron Mostofsky’s unusual garb made him stand out from the crowd of camouflage-wearing, flag-waving rioters. At one point, he was photographed sitting on a bench near the Senate chamber holding a stick and the riot shield, which he said he picked up off the floor.

According to prosecutors, Mostofsky took a bus from New York to Washington and joined protesters in overwhelming a police line and storming the Capitol.

Along the way, he picked up and put on the bulletproof vest, valued at 1,905 dollars, and the riot shield, worth 265 dollars, prosecutors said.

Before the protest, Mostofsky messaged another demonstrator that he could be found at the protest by looking for “a caveman”, adding, “Even a caveman knows it was stolen,” prosecutors said.

Afterward, as his photo circulated, he said the image was unfortunate because “now people actually know me”.

More than 730 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot.

More than 200 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanours punishable by a maximum of six months imprisonment. Mostofsky is one of about two dozen rioters to plead guilty to a felony. More than 90 defendants have been sentenced.

