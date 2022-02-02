Meta shares plunge more than 20% after decline in profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meta shares plunge more than 20% after decline in profits

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 9.49pm
Facebook employees take a photo with the company’s new name and logo outside its headquarters in Menlo Park (Tony Avelar/AP)
Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has seen its share price plunge after reporting a rare decline in fourth quarter profits due to a sharp increase in expenses.

Meta’s shares fell 22.6% to 249.90 dollars (£183) in after-hours trading.

The California-based company said it earned 10.29 billion dollars (£7.38bn), or 3.67 per share, in the final three months of 2021.

That is down 8% from 11.22 billion dollars (£8.26bn), or 3.88 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose to 20% to 33.67 billion (£24.8bn).

Social media regulation
Mark Zuckerberg is the boss of Meta (Niall Carson/PA)

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 3.85 per share on revenue of 33.36 billion dollars (£24.6bn), according to a poll by FactSet.

Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, took on its new name last autumn to signal CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambition to become what he called a “metaverse company”.

Since then, the company has been shifting resources and hiring engineers — including from competitors like Apple and Google — who can help realise his vision.

The metaverse is sort of the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D.

Mr Zuckerberg has described it as a “virtual environment” you can enter instead of just viewing it on a screen.

Theoretically, the metaverse would be a place where people can meet, work and play using virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps or other devices.

Mr Zuckerberg is betting that the metaverse will be the next generation of the internet because he thinks it is going to be a big part of the digital economy.

He expects people to start seeing Meta as a “metaverse company” in the coming years, rather than a social media company.

