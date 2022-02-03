Children struggling to access drug and alcohol addiction services, data suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Children struggling to access drug and alcohol addiction services, data suggests

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 12.04am
The number of children able to access youth addiction services has fallen to its lowest level on record during the pandemic, new figures suggest.

Analysis of data from the National Drug Treatment Monitoring System (NDTMS) found that 11,013 under-18s were in treatment for drug and alcohol dependency in England during 2020/21, some 3,278 (23%) fewer than in 2019/20.

This is the sharpest annual fall since records began – and represents 13,481 fewer (55%) children being treated than during a peak in 2008/09.

The vast majority of children in treatment (89% or 9,832) have a problem with cannabis and 41% (4,459) have a problem with alcohol.

Some 12% (1,333) are struggling with ecstasy use while 9% (976) reported a problem with powder cocaine.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists, which analysed the data, said the pandemic together with “drastic” historic funding cuts is stopping young people accessing the drug and alcohol treatment they need, potentially condemning them to a life of addiction.

It said spending on youth addiction services in England has been slashed by 41% in real terms since 2013/14, with two regions cutting spending by 60% or more.

These figures, from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, show the amount spent on youth addiction services has dropped by £30.49 million, from £73.68 million in 2013/14 to £43.19 million in 2020/21 (41% fall).

Dr Emily Finch, vice-chair of the addictions faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “Children and their families up and down the country are having their lives blighted by drug and alcohol use due to drastic cuts, workforce shortages, and the impact of the pandemic.

“Addiction is a treatable health condition. Intervening early will mean many kids won’t go on to have an addiction in their adulthood, keeping them out of the criminal justice system and helping them to live full lives.

“It’s now time for the Government to act on their promise and deliver the multimillion-pound investment into drug services.”

The college’s analysis found that every region in England has made real terms funding cuts since 2013/14, ranging from 8% in Yorkshire and Humber to 61% in the West Midlands.

