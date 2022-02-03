Snow and freezing rain as storm moves across US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Snow and freezing rain as storm moves across US

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 7.29am
A man uses a snowblower to clear his drive in Flint, Michigan (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)
A man uses a snowblower to clear his drive in Flint, Michigan (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)

A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path has brought a mix of rain and snow to the central US.

The storm forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights, while officials closed schools and urged residents to stay off roads.

The blast of cold weather put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings.

Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan all saw freezing rain, sleet and snow.

A woman walks down a snow-covered street in Kansas City
A woman walks down a snow-covered street in Kansas City (Charlie Riedel/AP)

By midday on Wednesday, some places had already reported snow totals exceeding or nearing a foot.

“And it’s still snowing across these areas,” said Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

Central Illinois and northern Indiana appeared likely to receive the most snowfall, with expected totals ranging from 12 to 18 inches by the end of Thursday, Mr Orrison said.

Snow had begun to taper off in Missouri by early afternoon but much of the state could wind up with eight inches to a foot of snow. Parts of Michigan also could see snow totals around a foot by Thursday.

For those on the roads, the heavy snow created hazardous conditions.

People play football on a snow-covered field in Chicago
People play football on a snow-covered field in Chicago (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

“We’re receiving a lot of snow over here in northwest Indiana and it’s the wet, slushy snow that causes treacherous driving conditions to say the least,” said Indiana State Police Sgt Glen Fifield.

In central Missouri, officials shut down part of Interstate 70 after a crash made the roadway impassable.

Areas south of the heavy snow were expected to see freezing rain, with the heaviest ice predicted along the lower Ohio Valley area from Louisville in Kentucky to Memphis, Tennessee.

“If everything holds to where it is right now, this is the real deal,” said Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, who ordered state government offices to close on Thursday. “It is dangerous. People need to be prepared.”

The disruptive storm moved across the central US on Groundhog Day, the same day the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.

The storm’s path extended as far south as Texas, nearly a year after a catastrophic freeze hit the state’s power grid in one of the worst blackouts in US history.

Airlines cancelled nearly 8,000 flights in the US scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday, the flight-tracking service FlightAware.com showed.

Airports in St Louis, Chicago, Kansas City and Detroit cancelled more flights than usual. Almost 700 flights were cancelled on Thursday alone at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and more than 300 were cancelled at nearby Dallas Love Field.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier