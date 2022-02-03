South Korea expands rapid testing amid record Covid infections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
South Korea expands rapid testing amid record Covid infections

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 8.19am
A medical worker passes by people as they wait for their coronavirus tests in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)


South Korea has begun enforcing a new coronavirus policy centred on rapid testing as health officials reported a record number of new infections following the Lunar New Year holiday.

The 22,907 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency marked a second straight day of more than 20,000 new infections and about a five-fold increase from daily cases seen in mid-January, when the highly contagious Omicron variant first became the country’s dominant strain.

Long lines formed at testing stations in the capital Seoul and other major cities, where most people were provided rapid antigen test kits to use under the supervision of health workers, who then approved lab tests for anyone who tested positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, South Korea’s testing regime had centred on PCR lab tests, which are considered most accurate but require a large number of health workers to administer nasal and throat swabs, and high-tech machines to analyse samples.




The new testing regime that started on Thursday expands the use of rapid testing and is aimed at saving PCR lab tests for high-risk groups, including people in their 60s and older or those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Some experts have opposed the new policy, saying that rapid tests are not sensitive enough to reliably detect Omicron infections and raising concerns that transmissions could worsen if people who return false negative tests continue to venture out in public.

But health officials say the country must concentrate lab tests and other crucial medical resources due to the speed of infections driven by Omicron.

Officials are also expanding at-home treatments and have eased quarantine periods for virus carriers and people who come in close contact with them, citing concerns about major disruptions at workplaces and essential services if large numbers of people are constantly placed under quarantine.

While Omicron is spreading much faster than previous versions of the virus, the rates of hospital admissions and deaths have so far been lower than cases linked to the Delta variant, an official said.

More than 85% of South Korea’s 51 million people have been fully vaccinated and more than 53% have received booster shots.

