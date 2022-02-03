Facebook daily users fall for first time as competition from TikTok grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Facebook daily users fall for first time as competition from TikTok grows

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 9.51am
Facebook has reported a fall in daily active users for the first time in its history amid growing competition from social media apps like TikTok (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Facebook has reported a fall in daily active users for the first time in its history, as boss Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged the growing competition from rival social media apps such as TikTok.

New figures, released as part of parent company Meta’s latest financial results, show that daily users of Facebook fell to 1.929 billion people in the last three months of 2021, compared with 1.939 billion in the previous quarter.

Meta’s shares fell 22.6% to 249.90 US dollars (£183) in after-hours trading following the announcement.

Chief executive Mr Zuckerberg admitted the rise of rival apps such as TikTok is having an impact on Facebook, with Meta also warning of slowing revenue growth because of the growing competition and a reduction in spending among advertisers.

“People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly,” the Facebook founder said.

TikTok has become increasingly popular among younger users, who prefer the video-sharing platform over the likes of Facebook and Instagram as the way to interact with followers.

In response, Meta has introduced its own video-sharing service, Instagram Reels, in an effort to lure back the younger generation of social media users who started looking elsewhere.

As well as the competition from rivals, Facebook has faced a number of controversies across its network of apps in recent years – notably Instagram and WhatsApp – which has damaged trust among some users, and the wider company rebrand to Meta last year was seen by some as a way of revamping the firm’s image as well as highlighting the company’s new focus on the development of the metaverse virtual world.

In addition, changes made by Apple to its iOS mobile platform that have expanded privacy features for users has hit Facebook’s advertising business.

Industry analyst Martin Garner, from CCS Insight, said the competition now being offered by TikTok is a “new dynamic” for the company.

“It (Meta) is grappling with five big issues: Apple’s privacy changes in 2021 are hurting Meta’s ad sales; user growth has slowed sharply; users are shifting their content posting to short-form video; Meta is a long way behind TikTok on short-form video; and – at the same time – Meta is investing billions of dollars in the Metaverse,” he said.

“Mark Zuckerberg sought to reassure markets that it has been through big transitions before, knows what it is doing and always comes out stronger. But this did not land well.

“TikTok’s strength as a competitor, and its speed of growth, bring a new dynamic for Meta – real competition in a core product area.”

