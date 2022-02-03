Shocking CCTV shows sparks flying as woman drunkenly drives on to rail line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Shocking CCTV shows sparks flying as woman drunkenly drives on to rail line

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 11.44am Updated: February 3 2022, 1.15pm
Video grab image dated from CCTV issued by the British Transport Police of drunk driver Tayler Barnham driving on to a level crossing and then on to the tracks near Faversham in Kent (British Transport Police/PA)
Video grab image dated from CCTV issued by the British Transport Police of drunk driver Tayler Barnham driving on to a level crossing and then on to the tracks near Faversham in Kent (British Transport Police/PA)

Shocking footage shows a woman dicing with death as she drunkenly drives her car on to a railway line, causing a massive plume of sparks as she hits the live rail.

Tayler Barnham, 29, can be seen driving on to a level crossing and then driving left on to the tracks.

The dramatic moments – captured on CCTV – could have turned fatal had the driver of an approaching passenger train not spotted the Ford Fiesta in time and applied emergency brakes.

The incident has led to a stark warning from police that “the railway isn’t a playground”.

Barnham, from Rochester in Kent, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for two years, at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention and drink-driving at an earlier hearing, British Transport Police said.

She was disqualified from driving for two years and is required to be on a curfew between 7pm and 7am for three months.

The near-miss happened at a rail crossing near Faversham in Kent in May last year.

Faversham level crossing incident
CCTV of the moment drunk driver Tayler Barnham, 29, drove on to a level crossing and then on to the tracks at a crossing near Faversham in Kent (British Transport Police/PA)

In CCTV footage released after the sentencing, the Ford Fiesta can be seen turning to the left on to the tracks, causing a huge electrical discharge as it hits the live rail before coming to an abrupt stop.

Barnham was arrested and a breath sample taken in police custody found she was more than three times over the drink driving limit.

After the car was extracted from the railway line, officers located an empty beer can in its footwell, police said.

Detective Constable Mike Ganly said: “Barnham’s impetuous decision that evening could have resulted in tragic consequences.

“Not only did she put herself in grave danger, she caused significant risk to the safety of the passengers on the approaching train.

“I hope the footage of her ill-judged actions and her prosecution serves as a stark warning to anyone who may consider driving or stepping on to the tracks.

“The railway isn’t a playground – it has many hidden dangers. Not only do you run the risk of being struck by an oncoming train, but the electrified third rail carries 750 volts – enough to kill you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]