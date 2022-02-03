Piers Corbyn accused of calling NHS staff ‘murderers’ in vaccination protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Piers Corbyn accused of calling NHS staff ‘murderers’ in vaccination protest

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 12.05pm
Piers Corbyn (centre) arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Ian West/PA)
Covid-19 conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn has appeared in court accused of calling NHS staff murderers at a London vaccination clinic.

The 74-year-old brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, 72, is charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse on January 18.

Anti-vaxxer Corbyn was arrested after a protest at Guy’s Hospital, in central London, with David Burridge, 44, who faces the same charge.

The pair appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday in front of their supporters to plead not guilty.

The court heard they will claim they had a reasonable excuse and want three police officers and two NHS workers called to give evidence at a trial.

Prosecutor Luke Staton said: “The defendants were somewhat abusive towards members of staff, calling them murderers.”

Corbyn interrupted Mr Staton in a courtroom outburst, branding the claim “a lie” and adding: “We said nothing. Open lies in open court is unacceptable.”

District Judge Daniel Sternberg granted Corbyn and Burridge bail ahead of their one-day trial at the same court on May 6.

