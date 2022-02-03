IOC will support Peng Shuai if she seeks inquiry into sexual assault allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

IOC will support Peng Shuai if she seeks inquiry into sexual assault allegations

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 12.39pm
Peng Shuai (pictured) is due to meet with IOC president Thomas Bach in Beijing this month amid concerns over her safety (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Peng Shuai (pictured) is due to meet with IOC president Thomas Bach in Beijing this month amid concerns over her safety (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Peng Shuai would be supported by the International Olympic Committee if she asked for an inquiry into sexual assault allegations she raised last November, its president Thomas Bach has said.

Concerns for Peng’s safety and well-being have been aired since she made the allegations against a senior member of the Chinese government. Peng appeared to retract the allegations in December.

Bach is due to hold an in-person meeting with three-time Olympian Peng in Beijing, where the Winter Games take place this month, having spoken to her via videoconference previously.

The German was asked what it planned to do about the sexual assault allegations, and said: “It’s a necessity to respect her and then to listen to her and how she sees the situation, how she wants to live her life.

“And this is what we are, step by step, trying to find out. If she wants to have an inquiry, of course we would support her in this, but it must be her decision.

“It’s her life, it’s her allegations. We have had the allegations and we have heard the withdrawal. We will have this personal meeting and there we will continue this conversation, and then we will know better about her physical integrity and her mental state.”

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) remains deeply concerned about Peng and has called for a “full, fair and transparent investigation” into her allegations.

It has suspended its tour events in China over concerns for Peng and the safety of its players.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]