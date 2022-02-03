Kate joins Charles and Camilla for Docklands arts centre visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate joins Charles and Camilla for Docklands arts centre visit

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 1.43pm
Camilla, Kate and Charles on a joint engagement in east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge has carried out a rare joint engagement with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal trio waved to members of the public together after visiting the Prince’s Foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture in east London’s Docklands.

Kate, wearing a grey Catherine Walker dress, joined Charles and Camilla as they met photography and animation students from The Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Prince’s Foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf (Chris Jackson/PA)

They posed for photographs against a backdrop of the River Thames and The 02 arena before the start of their tour.

They were shown the future textiles studio and pattern-cutting studio, which was once the old hemp store, where dock-workers made rope.

Graduates and entrepreneurs from the Modern Artisan project, a collaboration between the Prince’s Foundation and the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, talked to Charles, Camilla and Kate about the techniques behind traditional kilt production and silk smocking.

Camilla and Kate chat during the engagement (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles invited his daughter-in-law to join him and Camilla on the engagement because of her interest in and longstanding support for the arts and creative industries.

Kate’s patronages include the National Portrait Gallery, V&A and Royal Photographic Society.

