Bones discovered on farmland identified as Second World War airmen

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 3.31pm
Pilot Officer Alfred Robert William Milne and Warrant Officer Eric Alan Stubbs (North Yorkshire Police)
Pilot Officer Alfred Robert William Milne and Warrant Officer Eric Alan Stubbs (North Yorkshire Police)

The remains of two Second World War airmen have been returned to their families after being discovered on North Yorkshire farmland almost two years ago.

The human bones were discovered at the remote location near Chop Gate, in the Hambleton district, on March 31 2020.

A 72-year-old man was arrested at the time in connection with the discovery, but North Yorkshire Police and the Ministry of Defence Police say they have now concluded their investigation without any charges being brought.

The Crown Prosecution Service has determined that there is not enough evidence to pursue suspected offences, the force said.

The remains have been identified as two Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve air crew who were killed when their Mosquito aircraft crashed on the North York Moors near Bransdale, Helmsley, on October 11 1944.

Pilot Officer Alfred Robert William Milne and Warrant Officer Eric Alan Stubbs, both aged 22, were on a training exercise from RAF Beccles in Suffolk to RAF Turnberry in Ayrshire.

North Yorkshire Police said the men, who were both from Surrey, were reunited with their families and given military burials on August 12 last year.

Detective Inspector Carol Kirk, the North Yorkshire Police senior investigating officer, said: “At the beginning of this investigation, I don’t think any of us thought we’d be able to identify who the remains belonged to, let alone return them to their families and be given military burials with the dignity and respect that they deserved.

“Even without being able to progress the investigation to court, we still believe this is a significant achievement.

“I have recently had contact with both families and they wish to pass on their thanks to all those involved in bringing Alfred and Eric home.”

DI Kirk added: “On behalf of the investigation team, I thank North Yorkshire Police, Ministry of Defence Police, Army and RAF colleagues who have played a part in this highly complex and challenging operation.”

She also thanked residents “whose daily lives were disrupted for many weeks while this activity was ongoing at the location”.

