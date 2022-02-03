Kew Gardens’ orchid festival to showcase stunning Costa Rican blooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Kew Gardens’ orchid festival to showcase stunning Costa Rican blooms

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 4.35pm Updated: February 3 2022, 4.43pm
Horticulturists attend to the ‘Rising sun’ display at the Kew Orchid Festival: Costa Rica, at the Royal Botanic Gardens (Yui Mok/PA)
Horticulturists attend to the ‘Rising sun’ display at the Kew Orchid Festival: Costa Rica, at the Royal Botanic Gardens (Yui Mok/PA)

Kew Gardens is set to open its annual orchid festival this week, showcasing some of Costa Rica’s most stunning blooms.

The event, due to begin on Saturday, will feature flower arrangements representing the biodiversity of the Central American country including monkeys, sea turtles, and the native quetzal bird – a symbol of Costa Rican forest protection.

Visitors will also be able to see the Ethereal Nature exhibition, a series of installations by Costa Rican artist Dino Urpi created to explore the balance, beauty and harmony of the natural world.

Guests will find the the glasshouse pond brimming with brilliant oranges and yellows to imitate a rising sun, while the national flower, the vibrant pink Guarianthe skinneri, will be on show.

Outside the conservatory, there will be traditional Costa Rican folk dance performances on Saturdays at 11am and 1pm.

Alberto Trinco, acting supervisor of the Princess of Wales Conservatory at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, said: “Every year we enjoy brightening up the gloomy winter months with creative, vibrant and beautiful displays for Orchids, and this time around feels all the more pertinent after last year’s closure – the first ever in the 26-year run of the festival.

Kew Orchid Festival: Costa Rica
Henck Roling, in-house florist at Kew, poses with a display at the Kew Orchid Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

“Costa Rica is a major orchid habitat with so many interesting species, and has much to teach us about conservation as the world faces such huge threats from biodiversity loss.

“Visitors will be able to safely enjoy a coast-to-coast journey across this tropical paradise that we’re aiming to recreate inside the Princess of Wales Conservatory, and learn a thing or two about its diversity and cultural wonders along the way.”

The festival, which will showcase the work of local experts in Costa Rica and Kew, will run to March 6.

Kew Orchid Festival: Costa Rica
The orchid festival will run from February 5 until March 6 (Yui Mok/PA)

Costa Rica is home to 6% of the world’s plant and animal species and was the winner of the 2021 Earthshot Prize for the Protect and Restore Nature Award for its work in restoring the rainforest.

Rafael Oritz Fabrega, ambassador of Costa Rica, said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Orchid Festival – to both celebrate our Costa Rican heritage and our policies that encourage sustainable land use practices.

“Today, Costa Rica is one of the only countries in the world to reverse its deforestation, stop biodiversity loss, and increase forest cover to over half its total territory, whilst increasing economic growth. Ultimately, we want to build a better future for the planet – an ethos we are proud to share with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]