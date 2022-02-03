Love of nature partially passed on by parents, study of twins suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Love of nature partially passed on by parents, study of twins suggests

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 7.01pm
Love of nature is partially passed down from parents, a study of twins suggests (Danny Lawson/PA)
A love for nature could be passed down to children from their parents but people’s surroundings also play a role, research suggests.

The study surveyed 1,153 pairs of twins from the TwinsUK registry about how they experience nature, and asked them to rate their familiarity with and desire to be in nature.

Identical twins – who share almost 100% of their genes – held more similar views about nature and how frequently they visited nature, compared to non-identical twins who share around 50% of their genes, the researchers found.

According to the scientists, their findings indicate a moderate influence of genetics over how people experience nature.

Spending time outdoors has been found to be good for mental health but different people experience and benefit from nature differently.

The study provides the first evidence that genes may influence how people feel towards nature and their tendency to visit natural spaces.

Those who are nature-oriented may actively seek it out, even if that means travelling.

However, the researchers argue that planning is needed in built-up areas so everyone might have access to natural spaces and the benefits they offer.

Chia-chen Chang, at the National University of Singapore, led the study published in PLOS Biology.

She said: “Spending time in nature links to better health and wellbeing.

“A twin study shows that a person’s desire to be in nature and how often they experience it are influenced by both genes and personal experiences.”

While someone’s appreciation of nature and their tendency to visit natural spaces could be passed down from their parents, their surroundings explained more than half of the differences between them, the study found.

Those living in urban environments tended to have less experience with nature, possibly due to limited access to gardens.

Heritability – a measure of how well differences in people’s genes account for differences in their traits – also declined with age.

According to the researchers, this indicated that genetics may become less influential as people get older and experience a unique set of environmental conditions.

