‘Enough is enough’: Joe Biden pledges to step up fight against gun violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

‘Enough is enough’: Joe Biden pledges to step up fight against gun violence

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 9.11pm
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to discuss gun violence (Alex Brandon/AP)
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to discuss gun violence (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Joe Biden has pledged to New Yorkers and the nation that the federal government will step up its fight against gun violence by working more closely with police and communities to stop the bloodshed.

“It’s enough. Enough is enough,” Mr Biden told police, law enforcement officials and lawmakers gathered at the city’s police headquarters. “We can do something about this.”

But Mr Biden’s crimefighting strategy relies heavily on buy-in from state and local officials as he suggests ways to spend federal dollars and expands on initiatives already under way.

The modest initiatives demonstrate the limits to what he can do when there is no appetite in Congress to pass gun legislation.

Biden
The event took place at New York Police headquarters (Alex Brandon/AP)

Mr Biden came to New York a day after the funeral for the second of two New York City officers shot dead during a domestic violence call on January 21.

Officials wrapped up the event to get to the hospital, where another officer was being released after an injury in yet another shooting.

The visit gave the President a chance to push back against Republicans who claim he is soft on crime, and to distance himself from those in the left flank of his Democratic Party who want to shift funding away from police departments to social spending programmes.

“The answer is not to defund the police,” Mr Biden said. “It is to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors and know the community.”

Mr Biden ticked through how 316 people are shot every day and 106 killed, including 26 children who have died in gun violence so far this year.

In New York last month, an 11-month-old girl was wounded by a stray bullet and a teenage fast-food cashier was shot dead.

Thirty-two officers have been shot in the line of duty so far this year nationwide, seven of them killed.

Mr Biden is trying to find ways to combat crime while also pushing for greater accountability after high-profile killings of black people by police.

“The answer is not to abandon our streets,” Mr Biden said. “The answer is to come together, policing communities, building trust and making us all safer.”

Most of the talk on Thursday was centred on better policing. Efforts to take stronger legislative action in recent years have failed, even after 20 children and six adults were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Like Democratic presidents before him, Mr Biden called on Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

But he also spoke of the powerful gun lobby that has been effective at curbing any effort to rein in guns and that points to the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

“There’s no amendment that’s absolute,” Mr Biden insisted. “When the amendment was passed, it didn’t say anybody can own a gun — any kind of gun — and any kind of weapon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier