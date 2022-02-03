Mohamed Salah to face Sadio Mane in AFCON final after Egypt see off Cameroon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Mohamed Salah to face Sadio Mane in AFCON final after Egypt see off Cameroon

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 10.35pm
Egypt booked their place in the African Cup of Nations final (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Egypt booked their place in the African Cup of Nations final (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Mohamed Salah will go head-to-head with Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane for Africa Cup of Nations glory after Egypt joined Senegal in the final by beating Cameroon on penalties.

The Pharaohs won the shoot-out 3-1 after 120 goalless minutes in the semi-final as Cameroon’s hopes of winning a sixth title on home soil came to an end.

Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski was the hero, saving penalties from Harold Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki, while former Tottenham man Clinton N’Jie missed the target.

It meant Salah was not even needed in the shoot-out as Egypt, who also won on penalties in the last 16 against Ivory Coast, moved one win away from a first Africa Cup of Nations title since 2010.

They will contest Sunday’s final against Senegal with coach Carlos Queiroz in the stands after he was shown a red card in the second half.

Things could have been different had Cameroon scored during a rampant opening.

They dominated early on and came within inches of taking the lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui climbed highest from a corner, but his effort hit the angle of the crossbar and post and then Vincent Aboubakar put the rebound agonisingly wide.

Former Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa had a chance when he flicked wide, before another golden opportunity presented itself to Ngadeu-Ngadjui as a ball into the box fell kindly at his feet, but he could not get a shot away.

v
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah will take on Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane in Sunday’s final (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Egypt started the second half better and Salah had a chance he would usually gobble up.

He went through on goal but was denied by Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana as he tried to round him.

The hosts regained the dominance and Karl Toko Ekambi was almost the hero when he flicked a cross towards goal and Gabaski did well to get down and save it.

As the game headed towards the end of the regulation 90 minutes, both teams lost energy and discipline and that spread to the touchline.

Egypt boss Queiroz, who had just been booked by referee Bakary Gassama, was furious after he thought he saw an elbow from a Cameroon player on one of his charges and was sent to the stands for his trouble.

Extra time was low on quality, with Cameroon coming closest as Gabaski spilled N’Jie’s cross, but he escaped and then came good as the game went to penalties.

Aboubakar scored Cameroon’s first penalty, but that was as good as it got as Moukoudi, Siliki and N’Jie missed consecutive kicks to send Egypt through, condemning the hosts to a third-place play-off with Burkina Faso.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier