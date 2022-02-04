NHS offers ‘world’s most expensive drug’ to children with rare genetic disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS offers ‘world’s most expensive drug’ to children with rare genetic disease

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 12.03am
The most common form of MLD usually develops in babies younger than 30 months (PA)
A life-saving treatment said to be the most expensive drug in the world is being rolled out by the NHS for babies and young children suffering from a rare and fatal genetic disease.

The gene therapy treatment, known by its brand name Libmeldy, is used to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), which causes severe damage to a child’s nervous system and organs, and results in a life expectancy of between five and eight years.

The single-dose treatment has a reported list price of more than £2.8 million, which would make it the most expensive drug in the world.

But it can now be offered to young patients in England after the health service said it negotiated a “significant confidential discount”.

Libmeldy, manufactured by UK-based pharmaceutical firm Orchard Therapeutics, works by removing the patient’s stem cells and replacing the faulty gene that causes MLD before re-injecting the treated cells into the patient.

The NHS said it prevents the development of a crucial enzyme that leads to a build-up of fats that destroy the protective layers around the child’s nerves.

The most common form of MLD usually develops in babies younger than 30 months and can lead to loss of sight, speech and hearing, as well as difficulty moving, brain impairment, seizures, and eventually death, the health service said.

It is estimated that around four babies born every year in England will have the condition.

The treatment will be available on the NHS from Manchester’s Centre for Genomic Medicine at Saint Mary’s Hospital – one of just five European sites that will administer the treatment, and the only site in the UK.

The previous most expensive drug was Zolgensma, a one-off gene therapy to treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in babies and young children, which had a reported list price of £1.79 million per dose.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “This revolutionary drug is a life-saver for the babies and young children who suffer from this devastating hereditary disorder and will spare their families untold heartache and grief.

“The deal we have struck is just the latest example of NHS England using its commercial capabilities to make good on the NHS Long Term Plan commitment to provide patients with cutting-edge treatments and therapies at a price that is fair to taxpayers.

“It also shows that while rolling out the world-leading NHS Covid vaccination programme, and caring for people with the virus, the health service is also doing its very best to care for millions of patients with other conditions.”

