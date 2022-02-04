Last call for bakers to design Platinum Pudding fit for Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Last call for bakers to design Platinum Pudding fit for Queen

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 2.47am
The Queen with a cake (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
The Queen with a cake (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Time is running out for bakers to join the nationwide competition to design a Platinum Pudding dedicated to the Queen.

The deadline for entries to the royal bake off is midnight on Friday February 4.

The quest to mark the monarch’s jubilee with a new signature dessert follows a long tradition of inventive baking in honour of royal celebrations, from Coronation Chicken for the Queen’s coronation to the Victoria sponge named after Queen Victoria.

The collaboration between royal grocer Fortnum & Mason and The Big Jubilee Lunch forms part of the celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

UK residents aged eight years and over can enter their Platinum Pudding at www.fortnumandmason.com/platinum-pudding

The recipe should be sweet, with Fortnum & Mason declaring on its site: “If in doubt, just imagine your recipe being served for afternoon tea or after the main course.”

The next phase will see the retailer’s chefs pick the top 30 to 50 entries which will be passed to a judging panel of award-winning home bakers, professional chefs, authors, historians and patissiers including Dame Mary Berry and the Royal Household’s head chef Mark Flanagan.

The panel will pick their top five dishes in around three weeks’ time and the five finalists will be invited to Fortnum’s 181 Piccadilly store in March to bake their masterpiece live for the judges.

