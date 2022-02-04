Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 8.39am
Hong Kong activist Koo Sze-yiu (AP)
Hong Kong activist Koo Sze-yiu (AP)

A veteran Hong Kong activist has been arrested, days after he announced plans to protest the Beijing Winter Olympics outside government offices in the city, according to local media.

The activist, Koo Sze-yiu, was held in the early morning at his home under a national security law, according to the South China Morning Post.

Earlier this week, Koo had sent a media announcement inviting coverage of a petition he planned to present on Friday at 10am in front of China’s Liaison Office – the agency which represents the Chinese government in the nominally semi-autonomous enclave.

In his invite, Koo stated that China had pressed on with the Beijing Winter Games while ignoring “unjust” cases of imprisonment in Hong Kong.

“Don’t forget that human rights are being oppressed in Hong Kong!” he wrote in the announcement.

Hong Kong demonstration
Koo pictured in 2019, carrying a mock coffin during a demonstration in Hong Kong

He said that authorities have abused the national security law to imprison dissidents or those who speak out against Beijing’s policies in the city.

Koo designed his media statement with interspersed bold and enlarged letters that read “Coffin Winter Olympics”.

More than 150 people have been arrested under Hong Kong’s national security law since it was implemented in June 2020.

Before that, Koo took part in protests where he would help carry a mock coffin outside China’s Liaison Office in demonstrations held on the Chinese National Day of October 1.

Koo had previously been arrested and jailed several times, after being convicted of taking part in unauthorised rallies and flag desecration.

Carrie Lam
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (AP)

Local media reports also stated that four others – three men and a woman – were questioned in Koo’s case, but were not formally charged.

The 2020 law criminalises what it describes as secession, subversion, and other offences against the state.

Rights groups, foreign governments and activists have condemned the law for reversing the freedoms promised to Hong Kong when Britain handed it over to China in 1997.

Last year, some 47 activists were charged with conspiring to subvert state power under the national security law, following their participation in an unofficial primary election aimed at selecting legislature candidates for the pro-democracy camp.

Authorities claimed that the primary was “subversion”, as some of the activists indicated that they would vote down major bills in the legislature that would force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to step down, if the pro-democracy candidates won a majority.

Most of the city’s prominent pro-democracy activists are currently in jail or have fled overseas in fear of political persecution.

