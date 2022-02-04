Bruce Mouat grateful to sports psychologist after narrow victory in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruce Mouat grateful to sports psychologist after narrow victory in Beijing

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 9.44am
Bruce Mouat wrapped up another win for GB’s mixed curling duo (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bruce Mouat wrapped up another win for GB's mixed curling duo (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bruce Mouat credited a meeting with his team’s sports psychologist for helping narrowly avoid embarrassment in Great Britain’s curling mixed doubles preliminary round win over Australia on Friday.

Mouat and Jennifer Dodds blew a 6-1 advantage after four ends against the competition’s also-rans before rallying to sneak a 9-8 win in an extra end to take their win-loss record to 3-1 after four games.

Mouat, whose double take-out with the penultimate stone sealed victory, said: “I feel so much more confidence in myself and my abilities again.

“I spoke to my sports psychologist (Jess Thom) last night and I was just saying what I wanted to do and she put me back in the right head space.”

Opponents Dean Hewitt and Tahli Gill are making their debuts at the Olympics, although Hewitt’s father was lead on the Australian men’s team that competed in the 1992 Games when curling was a demonstration event.

They had lost their first four games of the competition but a three-point win with the hammer in the fifth end raised the prospect of a remarkable turn-around in fortunes, and a missed double-takeout by Dodds in the next sent the scores back level.

But Mouat kept his nerve with the ‘hammer’, or last stone advantage,  in the extra end to maintain the strong start by the British pair, whose double-header against the Czech Republic and unbeaten Italy on Sunday could all but seal a semi-final place.

“If you said at the start of the competition that we would have beaten quite a lot of the teams you would have expected to be in the play-offs, we definitely would have taken that,” said Dodds.

“We know we still have tough opponents to come. We just need to keep playing our best but it’s going to be tough out there – I think any of the other teams can be fighting for the play-offs right now.”

