Princess Royal urges Team GB to ‘enjoy the experience’ of Winter Olympics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Princess Royal has urged Team GB to “enjoy the experience” in a message of support recorded on the eve of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Anne also spoke about her own experience of competing in the Olympics, and told the athletes she believes they will do “everything possible to make the nation, and yourselves, proud”.

In her message, released ahead of the opening ceremony, she said: “As your president, I would like to wish you every success for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

“I remember from my own Olympic career, everyone experiences their own levels of anticipation and excitement of stepping on to the Olympic stage.

“I know that you have all worked incredibly hard for this moment, overcoming the additional hurdles during these most challenging of times, and that you will do everything possible to make the nation, and yourselves, proud.”

Anne ended with the words: “Enjoy the experience, and good luck.”

The princess has had a long association with the Olympics since she won a place to compete in the 1976 Montreal Games as a three-day eventer.

She has been president of the British Olympic Association since 1983 and became an International Olympic Committee member in 1988.

Her daughter Zara Tindall followed in her mother’s footsteps and competed in the London 2012 Olympics, winning a team eventing silver medal – which was presented by Anne.