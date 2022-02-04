Container ship freed after running aground off German island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Container ship freed after running aground off German island

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 11.45am
The Mumbai Maersk lies surrounded by tugs in the North Sea near the island of Wangerooge, Germany (Sinda Schuldt/AP)
A container ship that ran aground off a German North Sea island has been towed free a day after it got stuck, authorities said.

The 400-metre-long Mumbai Maersk ran aground near the island of Wangerooge, on the approach to the port of Bremerhaven.

Shipping company Maersk said after the grounding that the crew were safe, there was no pollution and no sign of a hull breach.

Rescuers waited for a high tide overnight to free the vessel after an initial attempt to move it into deeper water failed.

Germany’s central command for maritime emergencies said eight tugs and ships were involved in the successful second attempt.

The ship will be taken to Bremerhaven as quickly as possible, the command said.

The ship was en route from Rotterdam to Bremerhaven when the accident happened.

