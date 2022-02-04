Statue of white supremacist former US state governor moved out of sight By Press Association February 4 2022, 12.15pm A statue of the late governor Theodore Gilmore Bilbo (Rogelio V Solis/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A statue of white supremacist former Mississippi governor Theodore Bilbo has quietly been moved out of sight in the US state’s Capitol. It is a move praised by black politicians who say he never deserved a place of prominence. Bilbo was a Democrat known for racist rhetoric. He was the state governor in 1916-1920 and 1928-1932. He was in the US Senate from 1935 until he died in 1947. The statue has been in the state Capitol for decades. A Legislative Black Caucus member, Democratic Representative Kabir Karriem, says it was “very offensive”. In 2020, Mississippi shed another symbol of the past, retiring a Confederate-themed state flag. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Democrats’ voting reform bill fails in US senate Biden and Harris join tributes to ‘once-in-a-generation’ actor Sidney Poitier Braverman under fire as she considers referring Colston case to Court of Appeal Tributes paid to acting legend Sidney Poitier following death aged 94