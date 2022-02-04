Kate to head to Denmark for fact-finding mission on early childhood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duchess of Cambridge is to visit Denmark on a fact-finding trip to learn how the country has become a world leader in its approach to early childhood development.

Kate will spend two days in the capital, Copenhagen, later this month on a working visit with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

In a personal tweet on Kensington Royal’s Twitter account, she shared a video of her hands, with her large sapphire and diamond engagement ring on show, making the word Denmark and the country’s flag out of Lego.

Looking forward to learning from experts, parents & practitioners about Denmark’s approach to early childhood later this month. Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years, with a culture which prioritises the best start in life. På snarligt gensyn. C pic.twitter.com/4rwZjA61mj — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 4, 2022

In a personal message, the duchess wrote: “Looking forward to learning from experts, parents & practitioners about Denmark’s approach to early childhood later this month.

“Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years, with a culture which prioritises the best start in life.”

She ended the message with the Danish words “Pa snarligt gensyn”, which translate as “See you soon”, and the letter “C” to denote a personal tweet.

Kate will be in Copenhagen on February 22 and 23.

It will be the first time she has taken the work of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she launched last June, to the international stage.

The visit will also pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Denmark and celebrate the countries’ joint jubilees – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Golden Jubilee of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, both of which fall in 2022.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary during a visit to the Unicef emergency supply centre in Copenhagen (Phil Noble/PA)

Kate will receive an official welcome from Queen Margrethe on the second day of her trip in honour of the long-standing relationship between the two royal families.

The duchess will also join Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and visit a project which works to protect vulnerable women and children from domestic violence.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said: “The duchess is looking forward to visiting the country, learning from the Danish people, and continuing to build on the already close friendship between the two countries.”

Denmark is considered a beacon of best practice with its approach to early childhood, as well as consistently ranking near the top of countries with the happiest people in the world.

It will be Kate’s second official visit to Denmark, following a trip with the Duke of Cambridge in 2011.