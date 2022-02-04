Farmer who flipped car off land to defend his home cleared of criminal damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Farmer who flipped car off land to defend his home cleared of criminal damage

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 1.21pm
Farmer Robert Hooper has been cleared at Durham Crown Court of dangerous driving and criminal damage (CPS/PA)
Farmer Robert Hooper has been cleared at Durham Crown Court of dangerous driving and criminal damage (CPS/PA)

A farmer who defended his home and property by flipping a car off his land has been cleared of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

Fourth-generation hill farmer Robert Hooper, 57, argued in court that an Englishman’s home is his castle, and he had been assaulted before he used his tractor to remove the Vauxhall Corsa last June.

Mobile phone footage showed how he used a telehandler with forks to lift the £16,000 car from the lane outside his farm in Newbiggin-in-Teesdale, County Durham, flip it, and push in on to its side on the road outside.

Shirtless passenger Charlie Burns, 21, who had been visiting the area that day and had drunk up to seven bottles of lager, was knocked to the floor by the vehicle’s lifting forks.

The jury at Durham Crown Court cleared Mr Hooper after a four-day trial at Durham Crown Court.

Mr Hooper had told the jury he was punched by Mr Burns when he first politely asked the men to leave as they were blocking access on what was a busy day on the farm.

He told the court he was aware of an “influx” of youths visiting the area that summer, causing anti-social behaviour, littering and damaging walls.

The farmer claimed the younger man punched him twice in the farm buggy he was driving, bursting his lip.

Mr Hooper told the court: “I thought it is time to get out of there, and I said ‘If you don’t move it, I will’.

“My mind was racing.

“I thought we have a bit of a problem here, there’s two of them, half my age, I didn’t know what they had in terms of weapons, or what they were capable of doing.

“I thought if the car was off the property, that would be them off the property, out of the way.”

Mr Hooper said he was defending his property and himself.

He said: “I felt threatened and an Englishman’s home is his castle, and my castle starts at that front gate.”

Robert Hooper
Farmer Robert Hooper, 57, removed the vehicle from his land (CPS/PA)

In his closing speech to the jury, Michael Rawlinson, defending, gave the origin of the saying, referring back to the judge Sir Edward Coke’s comments which set legal precedents in 1604.

Referring to arguments about how Mr Hooper could have acted differently that day, Mr Rawlinson also quoted the boxer Mike Tyson, saying: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Mr Hooper, who has no previous convictions, had a busy day baling silage and had gone back to the farm for his tea, intending to go out again to carry on working.

Mr Burns had been drinking with friends at Low Force waterfall, and having consumed up to seven bottles of lager he was intending to walk 52 miles back to South Tyneside.

He told the jury he spotted his friend Elliott Johnson whose Corsa had suffered a double puncture, which was why they parked on the farmer’s lane.

In his closing remarks, David Ward, prosecuting, told the jury the Crown was not saying Mr Hooper was a “thug”, but that his actions were “utterly irrational” on the day.

Judge Ray Singh had outlined routes to verdict for the jury, explaining the law surrounding self-defence and a defendant protecting himself and his property.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier