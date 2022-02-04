PCR tests surpass 15 million mark in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PCR tests surpass 15 million mark in Scotland

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 2.40pm Updated: February 4 2022, 3.42pm
More than 15 million PCR tests have been carried out in Scotland since the start of the pandemic (Jane Barlow/PA)
More than 15 million PCR tests have been carried out in Scotland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a figure hailed as a “milestone” for health teams across the country.

A total of 15,092,074 of the tests, which include those performed by NHS Scotland, three NHS regional hubs and the network of health board diagnostic labs, have been carried out since the system was rolled out almost two years ago.

They were also completed at the four-nations network of Lighthouse laboratories, partner laboratories and testing sites.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said reaching 15 million tests is a “major milestone” and “recognition of the hard work and dedication of our testing teams across the country”.

The UK Government said almost three-fifths of PCR tests in Scotland – some 8,964,876 – have been carried out at its facilities.

A spokeswoman said: “We are working with the Scottish Government to make sure that people in Scotland have access to vital Covid testing.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf said the figure is a ‘major milestone’ for testing teams across the country (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The UK Government is providing all Covid testing in Scotland outside of the NHS, through dozens of walk-through and drive-though sites, as well as 24/7 processing in the Glasgow Lighthouse lab.

“So far we have provided nearly nine million of the 15 million Covid tests done in Scotland, a great effort by all involved.”

The news comes as Scotland recorded 17 coronavirus-related deaths and a further 7,676 positive cases in the past 24 hours, according to Scottish Government data released on Friday.

There were 1,042 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 1,083 on Wednesday.

The number of people in intensive care decreased from 29 to 27.

Figures also show that across Scotland, 4,418,804 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination, 4,132,928 have had a second dose, and 3,310,626 have received a third dose or booster.

Mr Yousaf added: “It may be tempting to think as vaccinations increase and cases drop, testing will become less important.

“In fact, this will only make it more important to spot and prevent new outbreaks as cases emerge.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

“We know from our experience just how quickly one outbreak can lead to another.

“The recent changes to testing requirements and self-isolation guidance are helping to maximise testing capacity and ensure a speedier start to the process of contact tracing.

“It is crucial that individuals report their LFD (lateral flow device) test results online to enable us to understand the prevalence of Covid-19, and allow contacts of those with positive results to rapidly receive the correct advice to prevent onward spread.

“The ability to quickly identify new outbreaks and put appropriate measures in place will remain at the heart of our strategy to help break chains of transmission.”

Three regional hubs were established last year by National Services Scotland, in Glasgow at Gartnavel hospital, Foresterhill in Aberdeen and Lauriston Place in Edinburgh, to increase testing capacity.

These facilities run alongside the testing capacity provided by the UK Government Lighthouse lab network in Scotland.

