Injury setback for Chelsea as Reece James ruled out of Club World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Injury setback for Chelsea as Reece James ruled out of Club World Cup

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 3.00pm Updated: February 4 2022, 6.36pm
Reece James has not played since damaging a hamstring against Brighton in December (Adam Davy/PA)
Reece James has not played since damaging a hamstring against Brighton in December (Adam Davy/PA)

Reece James will miss Chelsea’s Club World Cup campaign due to his continued hamstring troubles.

Chelsea had hoped to see James back in team training this week but the England wing-back had experienced several small setbacks, including suffering the flu.

James has been out of action since damaging his hamstring in Chelsea’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton at Stamford Bridge on December 29.

Boss Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea must be patient while James continues to push towards a playing return.

Chelsea will jet out to Abu Dhabi after Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Plymouth, with their Club World Cup semi-final on February 9.

“Reece is not in team training yet, so he’s not available this weekend,” said Tuchel. “And he will not travel with us to Abu Dhabi because he’s not back in team training.

“I’m too long manager to have big feelings for injuries, and not to get overexcited by pure dates that are maybe out there when a player can come back.

“I know you can have setbacks and it can take a long time sometimes, it depends, and the injury was a big injury and I felt it straight away.

“The diagnosis was straight away that it’s a big injury, and from there we need to be patient. It’s a hamstring, it’s always tricky and he’s a very physical player.

“And unfortunately he then caught the flu and that was a setback in the last few days of his process in coming back to the team.

“But we are patient. We would love to have him back tomorrow of course, but it’s not happening and we have to be patient.”

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also miss Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth due to a knock, while Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva are unavailable after international duty.

Chelsea were unable to bring in wing-back cover in the January window after Ben Chilwell’s season-ending knee injury and James’ continued hamstring trouble.

Brazilian full-back Kenedy is back with the Blues with a chance to impress after they were unable to bring Emerson Palmieri back from loan on Lyon.

Chelsea v Chesterfield – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Stamford Bridge
Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss Chelsea’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Plymouth (Nick Potts/PA)

Tuchel insisted he harbours no frustrations over the lack of transfer window success however, remaining confident Chelsea can cope with their current resources.

Asked about the transfer window, Tuchel said: “No, no frustration, because I was also calm and there was no frustration because I know what kind of quality we would need to add to a very strong and a good group.

“It’s also my job to find solutions when we have injuries. We tried and had ideas, but in the end we stick to what we have and we are happy with it.

“Reece will come back at some point. Unfortunately not Ben Chilwell, but Reece will come back and then he will compete for his place and compete for a place in the squad to fulfil his dreams and reach his full potential.

“Cesar Azpilicueta is at the moment in fantastic form and in a fantastic place, that is why it’s fine. We try to find solutions within our squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]