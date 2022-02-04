New victims commissioner urged to be ‘determined champion in challenging role’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

New victims commissioner urged to be ‘determined champion in challenging role’

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 5.55pm
(PA)
(PA)

Northern Ireland’s next victims commissioner has urged to be a “determined champion” in what has been described as a “notoriously difficult” role.

As one of their final acts in office, First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill announced Ian Jeffers will take up the position for a four-year term from May 9.

The appointment comes almost two years after the previous commissioner, Judith Thompson stepped, down in August 2020.

Coronavirus – Tue Nov 23, 2021
First Minister Paul Givan speaks during a press conference at Stormont Castle as as deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill looks on (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Givan’s resignation on Thursday over the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which came into effect at midnight, removed both himself and Ms O’Neill from the joint office.

Mr Givan said he wished Mr Jeffers well in taking forward “valuable work in ensuring the needs of victims and survivors continue to be met”.

Ms O’Neill added she was “confident that his skills and experience will be a valuable asset to the work of the Commission in addressing the needs of victims and survivors”.

Mr Jeffers said intends to spend the time before May meeting with the commission team and stake holders describing undertaking a “critical role at a critical time”.

“It is imperative that the voices of all victims and survivors are not only heard but heeded when it comes to delivering on their needs,” he said.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement it is time to build for a future that acknowledges them as vital contributors to our society and we learn from their experiences to ensure this never happens again.”

Dealing with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past has proven one of the most divisive issues between political parties.

Victims are currently campaigning against proposals by the UK government to introduce an effective amnesty over past crimes in the Troubles.

In a statement one of the largest victims groups Wave said they look forward to working with Mr Jeffers and wish him well in the “notoriously challenging” role.

“Given where we are in relation to current amnesty proposals, victims and survivors need a strong and determined champion to represent them at the highest level,” they said.

