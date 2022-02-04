Queen wears 18th birthday brooches from late father to view Jubilee cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen wears 18th birthday brooches from late father to view Jubilee cards

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 6.01pm Updated: February 4 2022, 6.15pm
The Queen wearing her aquamarine and diamond clip brooches (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen paid a touching tribute to her late father, whose death began the start of her reign, when she viewed Jubilee memorabilia as she prepares to reach her historic 70 years on the throne.

Her aquamarine and diamond clip brooches, worn separately in a diagonal setting on her turquoise dress, were an 18th birthday present from her beloved “Papa”, George VI, in April 1944.

The two art deco-style pieces were made by Boucheron from baguette, oval and round diamonds and aquamarines.

The Queen was pictured looking at her Platinum Jubilee cards and memorabilia from the Golden Jubilee in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle.

She also chose to wear the precious brooches when she addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020 and for her Diamond Jubilee televised speech in 2012.

Elizabeth II came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing king, who had lung cancer, died at Sandringham in the early hours.

Royalty – Royal Tour of South Africa
King George VI with his daughter Princess Elizabeth during a visit to Natal National Park in South Africa in 1947 (PA)

At the time, the monarch, now 95, was in Kenya on a Commonwealth tour with the Duke of Edinburgh.

They had spent the previous night at the remote Treetops Hotel, accessible via a ladder, in Aberdare Forest, where they watched baboons in the jungle and took photographs of the sunrise.

The Queen, who is staying on the Sandringham estate, usually spends each Accession Day privately, reflecting on the bittersweet anniversary of the loss of her father and the start of her reign.

Close to her father as a child, Elizabeth is said to be similar to him in character, sharing the same dedicated professionalism.

Royalty – Coronation Concert for Children – Central Hall, Westminister
Queen Elizabeth and King George VI with their daughters Princesses Elizabeth, second from right, and Margaret in 1937 (PA)

“Bertie”, as he was known to his family, became king in 1936 after the abdication crisis sparked by his brother Edward VIII, who gave up the throne over his love affair with divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson.

Faced with the challenge of restoring the public’s faith in the monarchy, George VI emerged as a steadfast figurehead for the nation during the Second World War.

