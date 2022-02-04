Thomas Tuchel thinks Kenedy has major chance to resurrect his Chelsea career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Tuchel thinks Kenedy has major chance to resurrect his Chelsea career

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 6.10pm
Kenedy has another chance to revitalise his Chelsea career (Nick Potts/PA)
Kenedy has another chance to revitalise his Chelsea career (Nick Potts/PA)

Thomas Tuchel believes Kenedy has a major chance to resurrect his Chelsea career in the second half of the Blues’ season.

The Brazilian full-back has been registered in Chelsea’s Premier League squad, having been brought back to Stamford Bridge from his loan at Flamengo.

Kenedy has not made a competitive Chelsea appearance since January 2018 but now has the chance to play a crucial role at the business end of this campaign.

Ben Chilwell’s season-ending knee injury, Reece James’ continued hamstring trouble and Chelsea’s inability to find suitable January recruits have paved the way for the 25-year-old’s west London return.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – The Mind Series – Stamford Bridge
Kenedy, right, is back at Chelsea after a loan in Brazil (Nick Potts/PA)

And boss Tuchel has tipped the Fluminense youth product to seize his “second and third chance” to prove himself at Chelsea.

Asked if Kenedy now has a fresh start ahead of him, Tuchel replied: “Absolutely a clean slate. Yes, I cannot agree more. And I think he knows it.

“I have known him since many years, I followed him when he started at Chelsea and when he played at Newcastle.

“He was very impressive in the beginning of his career, but he lost track a little bit, maybe could not fulfil his own dreams or fulfil the demands that everybody had for him in his potential.

“But this is life sometimes, and he gets a second and third chance now to be here.

“And this is what it’s about, it’s not about the past, it’s about what happens now.

Ben Chilwell File Photo
Ben Chilwell, pictured, will miss the rest of the season after knee surgery (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He was good in pre-season, he wanted to go back to Brazil to take a chance there, and now we’ve had the situation with Ben and having Kenny and Emerson on loan, Kenny was possible and I’m happy that he’s here.

“Now it’s his duty to get fit, we have to bring him to match fitness and then he needs some minutes, however that will work out, and he’s got to deserve it.

“But he’s now part of the group, he’s a very nice guy and very talented, and let’s see where he is and he can maybe make it.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity for him and I’m more than happy to give it to him, and to help him make the best of it.”

England left wing-back Chilwell’s knee surgery has dented Chelsea’s momentum, with the Blues unable to convince Lyon to allow Emerson Palmieri to return to Stamford Bridge in the January window.

Chelsea were loath to make any permanent signings in mid-season given a lack of stellar quality available.

Marcos Alonso heads the current cast-list of available left wing-backs, with Malang Sarr able to operate at left-back in a back-four.

Marcos Alonso in action for Chelsea
Marcos Alonso in action for Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Tuchel revealed he is likely to consider Kenedy as a wing-back first and foremost.

“I think if we play with the wing-backs it’s a perfect role for him, given his profile as a player,” said Tuchel.

“He has a very strong left foot, very strong in possessional play.

“He can shoot and cross very, very precise. And that’s more or less it.

“He’s very, very talented, there was never a doubt about this.

“And now it’s about having the mentality and the right mindset to take this opportunity whenever he’s needed. The wing-back role suits him very well.”

