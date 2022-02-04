Jurgen Klopp hopes Luis Diaz’s arrival will inspire Liverpool’s other forwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp hopes Luis Diaz’s arrival will inspire Liverpool’s other forwards

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 10.33pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Luis Diaz’s arrival will produce a response from his existing attackers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Luis Diaz’s arrival will produce a response from his existing attackers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects the arrival of new signing Luis Diaz to provoke a response from his current front four.

The German has also warned that the club – and therefore players – cannot afford to stand still and must always be looking to progress.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will all be 30 by the summer and the trio have contracts which expire 12 months later.

Due to his current form Salah’s ongoing negotiations have attracted the most attention but his fellow forwards also have a future to consider and the 25-year-old Diaz’s £37.5million arrival is the latest attempt to freshen up the forward line after Diogo Jota joined from Wolves in September 2020.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah
Luis Diaz’s arrival provides additional competition for Liverpool’s established front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Asked how he expected his established stars to react to the Colombia international’s arrival, Klopp said: “How sports people react.

“First and foremost nothing happened apart from we brought a really good player in. Now we really have to work with Luis, and all the others as well.

“The reaction of the players is always that they have to perform at the highest level. That has always to be the case.

“Our players, even when we had injuries and only three available up front, pushed themselves to an extreme extent absolutely all the time and that is why we were pretty successful in the last few years.

“But we cannot hope that we get through this with three or four players. We need options and we need help.

“All development includes fresh blood as well and that’s what we did with Diogo when he came here and now when we signed Luis it is exactly the same.

“Players might have plans for their future but a club has to be ready for pretty much all scenarios and that’s what we do between playing games all the time.

“This club is too big to rely on single persons, whether that’s me or a player, and has to be ready for all different scenarios.

“We constantly prepare for today and for tomorrow as well. That is what our job has to be. We feel in a good place at this moment.”

Diaz flew into Liverpool John Lennon Airport from Paris, where he was awaiting the outcome of his visa application, on Friday afternoon.

That left him little time to acquaint himself with his new manager, team-mates and surroundings ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Cardiff.

But if there is a chance to put him in the squad just to sample the atmosphere and give fans an opportunity to see the new arrival, Klopp will strive to do so.

“If he had been here yesterday (Thursday) he could have trained a little bit and I would have definitely considered it,” he added.

“I don’t know, give me a second to meet him and to ask him how his last two or three days were. It’s not easy to sit around in Paris waiting for the papers.

“It is not the best time in your life and doesn’t help you with recovery from the intense period he had with two games for Colombia and massive travel.

“Let’s have a look. I wouldn’t say no because I would be excited as well about giving him a few minutes in a sold-out Anfield but let’s see.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier