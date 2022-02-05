Prime Minister expected to praise Queen’s ‘tireless service’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Prime Minister expected to praise Queen’s ‘tireless service’

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 12.03am
The Queen looks at a fan as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees (PA)
The Queen looks at a fan as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees (PA)

The Prime Minister is expected to praise the Queen’s “tireless service” and “historic reign” as the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee is celebrated across the country this weekend.

Elizabeth II came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.

Spanning a period from post-war Britain when rationing was still in place, to a world of virtual currencies, driverless cars and pandemics, the Queen’s period as head of state is forever entwined with the country’s history.

Platinum Jubilee – photos
Boris Johnson and the Queen in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson will reportedly issue a public statement to mark the monarch’s 70-year milestone.

A Number 10 source said: “You can expect the Prime Minister to praise Her Majesty’s tireless service and historic reign to mark the occasion.”

ROYAL Jubilee
(PA Graphics)

Earlier this week, Mr Johnson told MPs: “While it is a moment for national celebration it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks 70 years since the death of her beloved father, George VI.

“I know that the whole House will want to join me in thanking Her Majesty for her tireless service.

“We look forward to celebrating her historic reign with a series of national events in June.”

Elsewhere, the Archbishop of Canterbury praised the Queen for “doing the right thing” by sitting alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Justin Welby also commended her for showing “duty, leadership and character”.

Review of the Year 2021
The Queen Elizabeth II after taking her seat for the funeral of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In an interview with the BBC, he said: “The clearest moment for me, the absolute summit of that, was that at the funeral of her husband of 70-something years, she sat alone.

“That was leadership, it was doing the right thing, it was duty, it set an example.”

Now aged 95, the Queen has seen 14 prime ministers come and go from her first, the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill, to the present premiere Mr Johnson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier