Wales to plant woodlands in memory of people who died in Covid pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Wales to plant woodlands in memory of people who died in Covid pandemic

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 12.03am
First Minister Mark Drakeford (PA)
First Minister Mark Drakeford (PA)

Three woodlands are to be created in Wales in memory of those who have died from coronavirus during the pandemic.

The first two woodlands will be planted on part of the National Trust Cymru’s Erddig Estate in Wrexham, and at a site at Brownhill in the Tywi Valley in Carmarthenshire.

A memorial woodland is also expected to be grown in South East Wales, however a location has not yet been chosen.

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the plans in March 2021 and planting is expected to begin this year.

He has said he wants the forests to be a symbol of the country’s resilience and ability to renew itself.

While they are hoped to become commemorative areas for friends and families to visit and remember lost loved ones.

Mr Drakeford said: “It has been almost two years since the coronavirus pandemic hit Wales. Too many people have been taken too soon by this awful virus. We will remember all of them and keep them in our hearts and our minds.

“These woodlands will be a permanent and living memorial to all those who have died. They will also be a symbol of the strength the people of Wales have shown over the past two years.”

A range of tree species will be planted to make the woodlands resilient to the changing environment, the Welsh Government said.

The sites are to become part of the National Forest for Wales in the future.

Natural Resources Wales chief executive Clare Pillman said: “Our ambition for this commemorative woodland is for it to become a living, growing area for all the community to enjoy, as well as a quiet space for contemplation as we continue to navigate this most challenging of times.

“As part of the journey, we want to engage with local communities and our partners to plan and design the woodland, shaping with them safe and accessible spaces, where people of all ages can come to remember and reflect for years to come.”

Justin Albert, director of National Trust Cymru, said: “The woodland will be for remembrance and reflection, but also to provide a future green space for everyone to continue that much needed, beneficial connection with the natural world for ever.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier