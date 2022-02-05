Competition to find new ‘home of the railways’ launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Competition to find new ‘home of the railways’ launched

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 12.03am
A competition has been launched to find the new home of Britain’s railways (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A competition has been launched to find the new “home of the railways”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the central headquarters of Great British Railways (GBR) could be built “anywhere in the country” outside London.

Local authorities, MPs and business groups representing towns and cities across Britain are encouraged to enter bids to host the new public-sector body.

Mr Shapps urged people across Britain to “make the case for why the true home of the railways is on your doorstep”.

He told the PA news agency the location “should be somewhere with a great railway history” and be “well connected”.

Other criteria include alignment with the Government’s levelling-up programme to reduce regional inequalities, public support determined through an online vote and value for money.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps looks out of the train driver's window aboard a GWR Dartmoor Line train
Grant Shapps said the winning location ‘should be somewhere with a great railway history’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

PA has identified three potential towns and cities for the headquarters, and why they might be chosen:

– York: On the East Coast Main Line and home to the National Railway Museum.
– Crewe: A major junction on the West Coast Main Line and will be connected to HS2 when Phase 2a is completed.
– Birmingham: Will be on the HS2 network when services begin.

The winner – which will be announced this summer – will receive a “great boost” with the creation of high-skilled jobs in their area, Mr Shapps said.

Several regional headquarters will also be built.

The formation of GBR to run and plan the rail network was announced in May last year as part of widespread reforms launched by Mr Shapps in the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail.

Mr Shapps said it will focus on “bringing everything together and running a much more efficient service for passengers” when it begins operating, which is expected to be in early 2024.

GBR will absorb Network Rail and take on many functions from the Department for Transport to end fragmentation of the industry.

