What the papers say – February 5 By Press Association February 5 2022, 2.09am What the papers say – February 5 (PA)

The papers on Saturday are led by pressure increasing on the PM in the wake of yet another partygate leak. The Daily Mirror reports a photograph has been handed to the police showing Boris Johnson holding a beer during an alleged restriction-busting No 10 gathering. Tomorrow's front page: Cops handed pic of PM with lager at No10 party. #tomorrowspaperstodayRead here: https://t.co/LgKVGqGFHF pic.twitter.com/yiPy4BAfbN— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 4, 2022 The Guardian, The Independent and i weekend all say the PM is becoming increasingly isolated as The Times reports on a "civil war" brewing in cabinet. Guardian front page, Saturday 5 February 2022: PM ever more isolated as he attempts to rally team pic.twitter.com/e2pgZTeuU3— Guardian news (@guardiannews) February 4, 2022 INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Isolated PM struggles to regain his grip on power #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FnBIaiYBdZ— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2022 I WEEKEND: Boris Johnson isolated – as @RishiSunak takes Centre Stage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/W2B4urf5Kp— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2022 TIMES: Civil war in cabinet as PM told to sack @RishiSunak #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AsDyfn0ezi— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2022 Elsewhere, the FT Weekend and Daily Star lead with backlash over comments from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, who suggested workers should not seek big pay rises. FT WEEKEND: Bailey accused of pay rise hypocrisy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EbQoKsXzux— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2022 Tomorrow's front page: The Plank Of England #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/6O5LW5nRuo pic.twitter.com/2uUdfsE9Bu— Daily Star (@dailystar) February 4, 2022 Department of Health staff have been told they only need to be in the office once a week, according to the Daily Mail. Saturday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/JGMyD0l8ZO— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 4, 2022 And The Daily Telegraph says British Gas has apologised to customers over failures in fixing and servicing broken boilers. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'British Gas sorry for leaving homes in the cold'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/0tYxMrgbpY— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 4, 2022