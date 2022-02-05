Seamus Power sets new 36-hole record at Pebble Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seamus Power sets new 36-hole record at Pebble Beach

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 2.56am
Seamus Power is leading in the second round of Pebble Beach (Eric Risberg/AP)
Seamus Power is leading in the second round of Pebble Beach (Eric Risberg/AP)

Seamus Power set a record 36-hole score in California to lead by five in the second round of the AT&T Pro-Am Pebble Beach tournament.

Ireland’s Power finished with his 10th birdie of the round at a score of eight-under 64.

His score of 16-under 128 through two rounds broke the previous 36-hole tournament record set by Nick Taylor in 2020 and Phil Mickelson in 2005.

The 34-year-old said he was feeling more confident than he was during last year’s tour.

He told reporters: “It’s night and day. It’s one of those things – you want to play with confidence but how do you get confidence without playing well?

“Its one of those things I’ve been able to work on… and it’s led to some improvements. I just feel much more confident in these positions.”

He also said that his wedge play had helped him secure the record score on Friday.

“My wedge play was great,” Power said.

“I mean I hit three or four shots very, very close and the way I’ve been putting, they were not gimme birdies, but certainly ones you would expect to make — it just changes your whole complex of your round, of your score.”

He was trailed at the halfway mark by Americans Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge and Canadian Adam Svensson who are all tied at 11-under-par.

