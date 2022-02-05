Kanye West demands apology over media coverage of feud with Kim Kardashian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kanye West demands apology over media coverage of feud with Kim Kardashian

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 7.18am
Kanye West has demanded an apology over media coverage of feud with Kim Kardashian (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Kanye West has demanded an apology from US media outlet TMZ for “picking sides” in an online argument with Kim Kardashian.

The rapper said the publication was “not being a fair media source” and that had tried to “spin the narrative” against him.

It comes after Kardashian said West’s social media attacks were “hurtful” after he claimed their eight-year-old daughter, North, was on TikTok against his will.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, also accused the reality star of “kidnapping” their daughter on her birthday.

The musician later took to social media again to respond to TMZ’s coverage of the feud, which featured an online headline “Kanye West Shades Kim Kardashian Over North West on TikTok”.

“TMZ my children are not a game I need an apology for how you tried to spin the narrative,” he wrote on Instagram in a completely capitalised message.

“You are not being a fair media source you’re picking sides against the dad.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year, citing irreconcilable differences, after they married in an extravagant wedding in 2014.

Addressing West’s claims in a statement on her Instagram story, Kardashian, 41, said she is doing her best to protect their daughter while allowing her “creativity in the medium that she wishes” with supervision because it brings her “happiness”.

Talking about her estranged husband, she added: “Kayne’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”