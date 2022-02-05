Today at the Winter Olympics: Katie Ormerod’s comeback and more curling action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Today at the Winter Olympics: Katie Ormerod’s comeback and more curling action

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 7.30am Updated: February 5 2022, 8.44am
Katie Ormerod failed to reach the final of the women’s snowboard slopestyle event (Gregory Bull/AP)
After a colourful if understated opening ceremony, the Winter Olympics kicked off in earnest on Saturday with the first full day of action in the Chinese capital.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what has happened so far – and the highlights still to come.

What’s happened so far?

Beijing Olympics Snowboarding
Katie Ormerod finished 19th in snowboard slopestyle qualifying (Francisco Seco/AP)

Katie Ormerod capped her remarkable comeback from a serious heel injury by competing in the women’s snowboard slopestyle competition. The 24-year-old put down two solid runs but failed to make the cut for Sunday’s final, finishing in 19th place.

Mixed curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds beat the Czech Republic 8-3 and lie third in the standings.

What’s coming up?

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – February 3rd
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat could move closer to medal contention (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mouat and Dodds could all but book their place in the semi-finals if they beat Italy (1200GMT). Kat Thomson and the Treacy brothers, Pharrell and Niall, go in short-track preliminaries, while Rupert Staudinger goes in the first two runs of the men’s luge.

Social media moment

Quote of the day

TV guide

  • Live Winter Olympics 2022 - BBC Two 0600 and 1145, BBC One 1000
  • Curling - Eurosport 2 0600
  • Figure skating - Eurosport 1 0130 (Sun), Eurosport 2 0300
  • Ice hockey - USA v Russia - Eurosport 1 1350
  • Ski jumping - Eurosport 1 0625, 1030
  • Cross-country skiing - Eurosport 1 0730
  • Speed skating - Eurosport 2 0830
  • Biathlon - Eurosport 1 0845
  • Freestyle skiing - Eurosport 2 1130
  • Short track speed skating - Eurosport 1220
  • Luge - Eurosport 2 1310
  • Snowboarding - Eurosport 2 0130
  • Alpine skiing - Eurosport 1 0300 (Sun)

